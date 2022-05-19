As the Special Olympics Malta Invitational Games drew to a close on Tuesday the climax for Team Gibraltar was undoubtedly the 5-a-side football competition final where they faced Austria, with Gibraltar determined to keep their unbeaten record.

They achieved that in some style with a resounding 9 – 0 victory to claim the gold medal. The goal spree was led by a hat-trick from Jansen Gilbert, 2 goals from Giovanni Yeo, 2 more from Gianni Ochello and one goal each from Jeremy Prescott and Lee Guerriero. The match was broadcast live on Malta TV and was the highlight of what has undoubtedly been a successful return to the international arena for Special Olympics Gibraltar (SOG) after the long break due to covid.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR