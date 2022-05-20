WOMAN OF THE WEEK Annie Risso - President and CEO of Special Olympics Gibraltar

For over three decades, Annie Risso has been the President and CEO of the Special Olympics Gibraltar branch, alongside the role of National Director, which is the working side of developing the programme here in Gibraltar, plus the continuity and expansion.

Explaining a bit of background about herself, Annie stated that she was previously a manager at St Bernadette’s Occupational Therapy and retired around 17 years ago. She founded Special Olympics Gibraltar in 1985. It is volunteer led, and when she retired she continued her work with Special Olympics from home. Fast forward to present time, the organisation now have an office in the SOG Sports Complex in Europa Point.

