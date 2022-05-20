GSLP HOLDS 44th AGM IN ITS 46th YEAR

The 44th Party Conference of the Gibraltar Socialist Labour Party took place this week at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

This year marks 46 years since the creation of the Gibraltar Democratic Movement; renamed the GSLP in 1978.

Members were delighted to be meeting in person once again. The lockdown and other restrictions throughout the Covid pandemic meant that both the 2020 and 2021 meetings unfortunately had to be cancelled, thus this is the first time that the Party has held the Party Conference since 2019.

