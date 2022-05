Military training exercises will be taking place today 23, Wednesday 25 and Friday 27 May 2022 from 0730 – 1800.

Soldiers will be seen transiting between Devils Tower Camp to Buffadero Training Camp via Dudley Ward Tunnel and then from Buffadero Training Camp to O’Hara’s Battery and back to Devils Tower Camp during this period.

