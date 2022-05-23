Gibraltar ranks better on transparency index than UK or Spain

The latest issue of the Financial Secrecy Index has ranked Gibraltar better than the UK or Spain. The index is produced by the Tax Justice Network and is released on an annual basis.

The index calculates the score of each jurisdiction by analysing how easy or difficult it is to launder money or to hide money there. It is based on the volume of financial services provided by that particular country to non-resident individuals and it examines the financial and legal system in each country. All this combines to provide a ranking.Gibraltar has been ranked 96 out of 141 countries on that basis, with the United Kingdom at 13 and Spain at 29. The Rock is given an FSI value of 110, a secrecy score of 67/100, global share of 0.32% and the smallest global weight category.

