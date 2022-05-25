Marathon runners in aid of The EV Foundation Trust

His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos hosted a reception to celebrate the runners who took part in a half marathon in aid of The EV Foundation Trust.

His Worship was approached in January to join a team brought together by The EV Foundation Trust to run the Via Verde de la Sierra 21km half marathon. A group of fourteen close friends decided to take on the challenge and completed the marathon on Sunday 1st May.Prior to the event the entire team began a fund-raising campaign which both individuals and businesses got firmly behind.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

25-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR