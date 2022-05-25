1611 Gibraltarians in London says Mayor

 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 08:56
There are 1611 persons living in London who have listed Gibraltar as their place of birth. This information was given by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in answer to a question in the London Assembly.

Conservative member of the Assembly Nicholas Rogers asked the Mayor to provide the number of citizens of British Overseas Territories residing in London, with a breakdown by territory if possible.

In reply, Sadiq Khan said that actual estimates of BOT citizens resident in London are not available. 

