1611 Gibraltarians in London says Mayor

There are 1611 persons living in London who have listed Gibraltar as their place of birth. This information was given by the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan in answer to a question in the London Assembly.

Conservative member of the Assembly Nicholas Rogers asked the Mayor to provide the number of citizens of British Overseas Territories residing in London, with a breakdown by territory if possible.

In reply, Sadiq Khan said that actual estimates of BOT citizens resident in London are not available.

25-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR