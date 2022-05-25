Govt pleased to see video from TNG Global on Eastside Project
The GSLP/Liberal Government promised the residents of Catalan Bay that it would remove the unsightly rubble mountain on the Eastside and this project will achieve that, as well as beautifying the area for all residents of Gibraltar and creating new economic activity.
The video by TNG is of the parts of the project that have received OUTLINE planning.
This project will return to the DPC for FULL planning in stages.
That is where the public are able to make their views known as part of the planning process.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It was the GSLP/Liberal Government under my leadership that TRANSFORMED the DPC planning process after it was elected in 2011, busting it open, making it public and the minutes and decisions transparent DESPITE the GSD arguing that it should keep it SECRET as it used to be under their administration.
The video by TNG is of the parts of the project that have received OUTLINE planning.
This project will return to the DPC for FULL planning in stages.
That is where the public are able to make their views known as part of the planning process.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It was the GSLP/Liberal Government under my leadership that TRANSFORMED the DPC planning process after it was elected in 2011, busting it open, making it public and the minutes and decisions transparent DESPITE the GSD arguing that it should keep it SECRET as it used to be under their administration.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
25-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Carmen Gomez Diary
- Govt pleased to see video from TNG Global on Eastside Project
- 1611 Gibraltarians in London says Mayor
- Marathon runners in aid of The EV Foundation Trust
- Hassans Centenary Terraces Topping Out Ceremony
- Vox will close border after finding jobs for workers!
- Royal Engineers Celebratory Weekend
- Gibraltar ranks better on transparency index than UK or Spain