Govt pleased to see video from TNG Global on Eastside Project

 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 - 08:58
HM Government of Gibraltar is pleased to note the release of a video from TNG Global setting out the work they are doing on the Eastside Project.

The GSLP/Liberal Government promised the residents of Catalan Bay that it would remove the unsightly rubble mountain on the Eastside and this project will achieve that, as well as beautifying the area for all residents of Gibraltar and creating new economic activity.
The video by TNG is of the parts of the project that have received OUTLINE planning.
This project will return to the DPC for FULL planning in stages.
That is where the public are able to make their views known as part of the planning process.
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It was the GSLP/Liberal Government under my leadership that TRANSFORMED the DPC planning process after it was elected in 2011, busting it open, making it public and the minutes and decisions transparent DESPITE the GSD arguing that it should keep it SECRET as it used to be under their administration.

25-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR