RGP urge safer driving following spate in traffic accidents

The Royal Gibraltar Police are promoting safer driving around Gibraltar due to the rise in Road Traffic Collisions this month. Already this week, there have been four road traffic accidents, as mentioned in the RGP’s media reports.

On Monday, May 23rd, two Road Traffic Collisions occurred in the space of 24 hours. At 1016, a Road Traffic Collision occurred near Midtown on Queensway between a Gibraltar registered motorcycle and a Spanish registered car. Minor damage was caused to the vehicles, with police investigating the cause of the collision.

26-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR