Urmind Spreading Smiles

by RYAN ASQUEZ Urmind is a Young Enterprise team consisting of eight Westside School students. As part of their project, they have published an activity book called ‘Spreading Smiles Featuring Koko The Koala: An Activity Book Made to Inspire Positivity’.

To learn more about the project, we spoke to Urmind team members Samara Fortuna, Emma Torres and Hannah Peliza.CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLBEING“We’re a Young Enterprise team, and we decided that whatever we were going to do we wanted to focus it on children’s mental health and wellbeing because we think that it’s a big topic and there’s nothing really focused on it,” Hannah explained.

26-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR