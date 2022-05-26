Urmind Spreading Smiles

by RYAN ASQUEZ
Urmind is a Young Enterprise team consisting of eight Westside School students. As part of their project, they have published an activity book called ‘Spreading Smiles Featuring Koko The Koala: An Activity Book Made to Inspire Positivity’.
To learn more about the project, we spoke to Urmind team members Samara Fortuna, Emma Torres and Hannah Peliza.
CHILDREN’S MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLBEING
“We’re a Young Enterprise team, and we decided that whatever we were going to do we wanted to focus it on children’s mental health and wellbeing because we think that it’s a big topic and there’s nothing really focused on it,” Hannah explained.
