Government Grants New Lease over Dockyard

The Chief Minister made a statement in Parliament this afternoon confirming that the Government has agreed to the grant of a new lease over the dockyard premises.

The new lease has been granted to Balaena Propco Limited, part of the Balaena Limited group of companies who have today announced their acquisition of Gibdock.balena groupThe Balena group are an offshore utilities business based out of the United Kingdom.The ultimate beneficial owner of these companies is Simon Gillett a British, UK based entrepreneur.Change of control protections are included in the new lease, which were not provided for in the old lease.new lease termsThe new lease terms meet 3 of the GSLP/Liberal Government’s 2019 Manifesto Commitments.

26-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR