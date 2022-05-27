Public Session of new GHA Board

The new GHA Board hosted a public session yesterday in the Wessex Lounge at the airport, where Chair of the Board, Professor Ian Cumming, and Director General, Professor Patrick Geoghegan, delivered a presentation on the GHA’s Reset, Restart and Recover strategy, before giving the public the opportunity to ask questions.

Mr Cumming first gave a bit of background about himself and explained he came to Gibraltar to help set up the new board of the GHA. He told attendees they had their first board meeting yesterday, and explained Professor Geoghegan had updated them on the work that has started on the GHA as they set to start the Reset, Restart, Recover strategy.

