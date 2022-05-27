Govt says GGCA action wholly unjustified

The GGCA have declared a dispute with Government despite an offer of a meeting and despite HMGOG agreeing not to implement any changes until the matters can be discussed with the Union.

This in today’s day and age is incomprehensible, and more in keeping with industrial relations from the last century. The Government nonetheless welcomes that industrial action will not be taken until the discussions offered have taken place.The GGCA position on the facts as set out in their press releases and the interview given by Ms Cumming, is not agreed by the Government as an accurate reflection of the reality of the position.

