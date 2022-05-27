GGCA declare dispute

We understand that an amendment to the Civil Contingencies legislation is being drafted to remove IT&LD as the Computer Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT) and instead, to make Digital Services responsible for this area of work.In addition, we have been informed by the official side that this change will involve the creation of a Computer Incident Security Officer (CISO) post at Digital Services, to be filled via direct appointment. The individual awaiting appointment has been named, and is a teacher in a non-IT related subject currently seconded to Digital Services, lacking both the professional qualifications and expertise to carry out the role.

