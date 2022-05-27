Spain protests Royal visit as Gibraltar marks Queen’s Jubilee

The Spanish Government has protested to the United Kingdom about the coming Royal visit to Gibraltar of Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex.

According to reports in the Spanish press, the Spanish Foreign Ministry has expressed its displeasure to the UK over this.ROYALIt is not uncommon for Spain to complain every time a member of the Royal Family comes to Gibraltar. Indeed, when the Earl and Countess themselves came to Gibraltar in 2012, on the occasion of the Queen’s 60th anniversary on the throne, Madrid also protested.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

27-05-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR