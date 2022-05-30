GHA appeals to public on responsible use of A&E services

The GHA notes the press release issued by the GSD on the subject of A&E. The GHA takes this opportunity to reassure the public of the safe and effective service provided by A&E.

Notwithstanding, the GHA simultaneously acknowledges the temporary issues with staffing levels in substantive posts due to one of its Senior Doctors having had an accident, which has impacted on Medical cover.It is important to note that recruitment of healthcare professionals is a worldwide problem. The World Health Organisation predicts a global shortage of 18 million healthcare workers by 2030 compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the UK NHS, 1 in 10 nursing jobs and one in 17 doctor jobs are unfilled. This equates to a shortage of over 110,000 vacancies across the NHS.As part of the Reset, Restart and Recover programme, the GHA Board and Management team are committed to develop a long-term workforce strategy to resolve these issues across the organisation.

