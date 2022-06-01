Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

by RYAN ASQUEZ This week we are celebrating Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s seventieth year on the throne. It seems like almost yesterday that we marked her Diamond Jubilee back in 2012. Many will remember the visit of Their Royal Highnesses Prince Edward and Princess Sophie, the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Many will also have fond memories of the Diamond Jubilee Flotilla, the Queen’s Birthday Parade and the street party.Now, we can look forward to another royal visit next week as well as other Platinum Jubilee celebrations. PANORAMA took to the streets to learn more about how people feel about Her Majesty and the Platinum Jubilee.ACHIEVEMENTOne lady told us that although she was not much of a monarchist, the Platinum Jubilee was "an achievement" as it was a first for a reigning British monarch.Another lady thought that the Queen is "fantastic"."I think the Queen should reign for fifty more years," one gentleman said.He also reflected on the monarchy’s future.

