Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Many will also have fond memories of the Diamond Jubilee Flotilla, the Queen’s Birthday Parade and the street party.
Now, we can look forward to another royal visit next week as well as other Platinum Jubilee celebrations. PANORAMA took to the streets to learn more about how people feel about Her Majesty and the Platinum Jubilee.
ACHIEVEMENT
One lady told us that although she was not much of a monarchist, the Platinum Jubilee was "an achievement" as it was a first for a reigning British monarch.
Another lady thought that the Queen is "fantastic".
"I think the Queen should reign for fifty more years," one gentleman said.
He also reflected on the monarchy’s future.
