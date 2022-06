The Royal Gibraltar Regiment will be conducting a parade to celebrate the Official (96th) Birthday of Her Majesty The Queen and subsequently her Platinum Jubilee Anniversary.



The event will take place Thursday 09 Jun 22 at Grand Casemates Square commencing at 0945 hours.

The parade will be presided by Their Royal Highnesses, The Earl and Countess of Wessex.

01-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR