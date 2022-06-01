Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022

Mr Kishinchand Ladharam ALWANI to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to philanthropic and charitable work in Gibraltar.Mr Gregory Miles Standish BUTCHER to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the economy and charitable work in Gibraltar.Major Frederick John PITTO to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Headquarters British Forces Gibraltar.Mrs Susan VALLEJO to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to leadership in healthcare in Gibraltar during the COVID pandemic.On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:Mr Norbert SENE for services to the Catholic Community in Gibraltar.Mr Matthew TURNOCK for services to the Disabled Community in Gibraltar.

