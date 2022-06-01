Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - 22:30
Mr Kishinchand Ladharam ALWANI to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to philanthropic and charitable work in Gibraltar.
Mr Gregory Miles Standish BUTCHER to be an Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the economy and charitable work in Gibraltar.
Major Frederick John PITTO to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to Headquarters British Forces Gibraltar.
Mrs Susan VALLEJO to be a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to leadership in healthcare in Gibraltar during the COVID pandemic.
On behalf of the Gibraltar Honours Board, His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has granted the Gibraltar Award to:
Mr Norbert SENE for services to the Catholic Community in Gibraltar.
Mr Matthew TURNOCK for services to the Disabled Community in Gibraltar.
01-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon
- Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
- GHA confirms positive case of Monkeypox in Gibraltar
- Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday Parade
- Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
- Platinum Jubilee street party preparations underway
- Arrival of the Queen’s Baton Relay on the Rock
- GHA prepared for monkey pox should any cases be found on the Rock