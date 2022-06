As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations HMGoG lit a Beacon on top of the Tower of Homage of the Moorish Castle.





The Ceremony was led by the Deputy Chief Minster, the Hon Dr Joseph Garcia CMG MP together with HE the Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL and His Worship the Mayor, Mr Christian Santos.



The beacon was lit by Mr Louis Pereira who was born in the same year as HM The Queen and Mr Paul Tunbridge who was born on the day that The Queen ascended to the throne.