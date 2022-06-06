Jubilita Festival and the Lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon

The stalls were concentrated in three areas, namely Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park. There was an undeniable buzz as the crowds enjoyed good food and had a good time.FIT FOR A QUEENOne lady at the Theatre Royal Park told us that she was "loving it"."There’s so much of a vibe here. Music, good food," she added.We asked her how she was feeling about the Jubilee celebrations."I think we have a celebration fit for a Queen," she said.

