Jubilita Festival and the Lighting of the Platinum Jubilee Beacon

by RYAN ASQUEZ
There was a positive and upbeat family atmosphere in town on Thursday evening as large numbers of people attended the Jubilita Festival.
The stalls were concentrated in three areas, namely Theatre Royal Square, John Mackintosh Square and Campion Park. There was an undeniable buzz as the crowds enjoyed good food and had a good time.
FIT FOR A QUEEN
One lady at the Theatre Royal Park told us that she was "loving it".
"There’s so much of a vibe here. Music, good food," she added.
We asked her how she was feeling about the Jubilee celebrations.
"I think we have a celebration fit for a Queen," she said.
06-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR