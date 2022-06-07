St Paul’s School Platinum Jubilee events

St Paul’s School has seen a hive of activity in the run-up to Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with all children having taken part in learning activities this week centred around the Queen’s seventy-year reign. The learners were hooked into this topic through the arrival of a copy of the children’s picture book, ‘The Queen’s Hat’.

A range of events were organised by the school’s Staff, so that the children could better engage in, and understand, the historical importance of Queen Elizabeth’s reign. These have included an outdoor ‘street party’ with bunting, colourful decorations and music that also featured a visit by His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, who was treated to a wonderful rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ by all children.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR