His Holiness, Pope Francis, received Chief Minister, Mrs Picardo and their children in a Private Audience at the Vatican

 Tuesday, June 7, 2022 - 09:05
The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, Mrs Justine Picardo, together with their children, Sebastian, Oliver and Valentina, were received yesterday in a Private Audience by His Holiness the Pope, Francis at the Vatican. 


The Chief Minister said: "I was greatly honoured to have time to speak privately with the Holy Father today.
I presented Pope Francis with the good wishes of the People of Gibraltar and I took a message of best wishes from the Bishop, Monsignor Carmel Zammit, on behalf of the Catholic Church in Gibraltar.

