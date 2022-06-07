Launch of the Platinum Jubilee Exhibition

by RYAN ASQUEZ The Platinum Jubilee Exhibition was launched at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery in Casemates yesterday afternoon by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia.

The exhibition, which has been prepared by the Gibraltar National Archives (GNA) and curated by GNA Archivist Anthony Pitaluga, consists of 202 PVC boards which together display 303 images. These include images of photos, newspapers and original documents. There are also cases displaying model figures, including a replica of the Gold State Coach which has been cast and painted by Mr Ralph Capurro.

