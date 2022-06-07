Welcome to Gibraltar!

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex arrive in Gibraltar today on a three day visit to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen. This is the icing on the cake of an extra-long bank holiday weekend of celebrations in Gibraltar, in London and elsewhere.

Prince Edward and Sophie were very visible during the recent events in London and come to Gibraltar after having also paid a Jubilee visit to Northern Ireland. The symbolic importance of this visit is not lost on anyone here. It will be recalled that Madrid protested in 2012 when the Royal couple flew into the Rock and have done so again this time round, ten years later.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

07-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR