THE ROYAL VISIT

After an almost five hour delay, the Earl and Countess of Wessex landed in Gibraltar yesterday evening, shortly after 7pm. Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were meant to land on the Rock around 2pm on Tuesday upon departing London Heathrow yesterday morning, however shortly after take-off had to divert back to the UK due to a technical issue.

The Royal couple were due to walk down Main Street from the Convent to City Hall on Tuesday at 4pm, however the delay to the flight meant that their itinerary had to be altered. “The programme will be adjusted accordingly” the Office of the Governor confirmed in a press release yesterday.Upon their arrival into Gibraltar International Airport, they were met on the runway by the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, alongside the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo and his wife.As the flight landed, a gun salute was fired from Devil’s Tower Camp to welcome the Royal couple.

08-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR