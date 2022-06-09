Gibraltar goes wild for Edward and Sophie!

The people of Gibraltar pulled out all the stops to welcome our Royal visitors the Earl and the Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward and Sophie.

They were met by cheering crowds wherever they went with shouts of "welcome" and of "God save the Queen".

PEOPLE

It was clear from the start, that apart from the more formal, official aspects of the visit, the Royal couple were here to meet the people. That is exactly what they did. They set the tone by coming out of the Convent shortly after their delayed arrival on Tuesday to meet a crowd of well-wishers, young and old, who had gathered outside the Governor’s residence.

