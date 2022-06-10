Edward celebrates Gibraltar’s proud military tradition

The Earl and the Countess of Wessex sent a powerful message yesterday when they reviewed the Queen’s Birthday Parade at Casemates.

In spite of the early hour, and the temperature already soaring to 25 degrees, a large number of spectators turned up to mark Her Majesty’s birthday with her youngest son and his spouse.

TRADITION

Gibraltar is steeped in military tradition and the annual parade, which is modelled on the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, is one of the most important fixtures in the calendar. The time of the parade was brought forward from the late afternoon in order to accommodate the departure schedule of the Royal couple who later made their way to the airport after lunch.

