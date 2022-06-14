Gibraltarians will continue to fight for their homeland - Picardo tells UN

Mr Picardo was this year accompanied only by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia and the Government’s US Representative David Liston.COVIDThis was Mr Picardo’s first address to the Committee since 2019, given the impact of the Covid pandemic, with its ensuing lockdowns and travel restrictions, in 2020 and 2021. The session commenced at 10amNew York time, or 4pm in Gibraltar before the Committee which has 29 Member States serving on it despite its name.BALANCEThe Chief Minister was keen to balance the assertion by Gibraltar of its traditional right to self-determination and decolonisation with the need to have a new and modern relationship with Spain and through them with the European Union. He made the point firmly that Gibraltar had first appeared before the Committee 59 years ago, when Sir Joshua Hassan was Chief Minister, and then for the last 30 consecutive years, bar a small gap.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

14-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR