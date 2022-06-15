WHO, will organise Miss Gibraltar?

by MEGAN STRINGER

In March this year, the Government of Gibraltar announced that it will no longer be funding the local beauty pageant, Miss Gibraltar, as it considered it is no longer appropriate for governments to organise beauty contests.

At the time, the Miss Gibraltar Office called upon event organisers interested in undertaking the organisation of this event at their own expense. Three months on from this announcement, there has been no further mention of whether a successful entity has been chosen, nor if the show will go ahead at all this year. In response to PANORAMA questions put to HMGoG, regarding whether a successful entity had been selected, a Government spokesperson confirmed that the interested parties have been invited to a Board interview and were planned to take place yesterday, Tuesday, June 14th.