Make Edward our Royal Governor

ROYALPANORAMA has long campaigned for a Royal Governor, particularly at this juncture in our history when the governing of Gibraltar is carried out by the elected representatives of the people. This means that the role of Governor is no longer what it once was. Indeed, not that long ago a Governor was reported to have left office on the basis that the job was not what he had been led to believe because it had become too ceremonial.THREE HATSThe holder the position of Governor wears three hats, which may sometimes be found to be conflicting. The first, is the representation of Her Majesty the Queen. This is when the Governor acts in the name of Her Majesty and is effectively the Crown in Gibraltar. The second role is that of Commander-in-Chief of the Fortress which is self-explanatory and dates back for centuries. The third role is that of maximum representative of the United Kingdom political Government, which is why the post is recruited through the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.SEPARATEPANORAMA has long been of the view that those three roles should be separate.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

15-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR