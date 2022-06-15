Make Edward our Royal Governor
ROYAL
PANORAMA has long campaigned for a Royal Governor, particularly at this juncture in our history when the governing of Gibraltar is carried out by the elected representatives of the people. This means that the role of Governor is no longer what it once was. Indeed, not that long ago a Governor was reported to have left office on the basis that the job was not what he had been led to believe because it had become too ceremonial.
THREE HATS
The holder the position of Governor wears three hats, which may sometimes be found to be conflicting. The first, is the representation of Her Majesty the Queen. This is when the Governor acts in the name of Her Majesty and is effectively the Crown in Gibraltar. The second role is that of Commander-in-Chief of the Fortress which is self-explanatory and dates back for centuries. The third role is that of maximum representative of the United Kingdom political Government, which is why the post is recruited through the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.
SEPARATE
PANORAMA has long been of the view that those three roles should be separate.
PANORAMA has long campaigned for a Royal Governor, particularly at this juncture in our history when the governing of Gibraltar is carried out by the elected representatives of the people. This means that the role of Governor is no longer what it once was. Indeed, not that long ago a Governor was reported to have left office on the basis that the job was not what he had been led to believe because it had become too ceremonial.
THREE HATS
The holder the position of Governor wears three hats, which may sometimes be found to be conflicting. The first, is the representation of Her Majesty the Queen. This is when the Governor acts in the name of Her Majesty and is effectively the Crown in Gibraltar. The second role is that of Commander-in-Chief of the Fortress which is self-explanatory and dates back for centuries. The third role is that of maximum representative of the United Kingdom political Government, which is why the post is recruited through the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office.
SEPARATE
PANORAMA has long been of the view that those three roles should be separate.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Make Edward our Royal Governor
- Gibraltar EU negotiations under scrutiny
- WHO, will organise Miss Gibraltar?
- LOTTERY RESULTS Tuesday 14 June
- Defend the Gibraltarians right to self-determination Picardo tells UN
- Gibraltarians will continue to fight for their homeland - Picardo tells UN
- SDGG defend Gibraltar at UN
- FAREWELL YOUR ROYAL HIGHNESSES!