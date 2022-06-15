Gibraltar EU negotiations under scrutiny

The news that the negotiations for a treaty on the future relationship between Gibraltar and the EU will come under the microscope of the House of Commons European Scrutiny Committee will add another dimension to the ongoing political saga.

FORENSICThe Committee is known for their forensic questioning of U.K. Ministers and officials and a substantial number of its members are famous for their Eurosceptic views. This includes its Chairman Bill Cash MP.The announcement of the inquiry into the progress of the negotiations was announced as the Earl and Countess of Wessex left Gibraltar. The Committee has flagged its intention to investigate in the context of “border and trade arrangements” between Spain and Gibraltar.BLUE CARDSIt has pointed specifically to the issues faced at the border by U.K. nationals resident in Gibraltar who hold blue civilian registration cards.

15-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR