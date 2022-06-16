NORTHERN IRELAND STORM COULD IMPACT GIBRALTAR TREATY

There is concern that the shadow of the latest U.K.-EU wrangle over Northern Ireland could be cast over the Gibraltar negotiations despite the upbeat comments from different sides.

The EU responded yesterday to the publication of U.K. legislation which could give their Ministers the power to override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.DETERIORATINGThis deteriorating wider situation will be viewed with concern both in Gibraltar and in the Campo Area, where politicians, businesses and trade unions have long made common cause in pressing for a treaty which includes the fluid movement of persons and of goods across the border. Indeed, the man most likely to be re-elected as PP President of Andalucía on Sunday Juanma Moreno has himself thrown his weight behind the deal too.

