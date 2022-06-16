BLUE ID SPAT BAFFLES GSD VOTER BASE

The inadequacies of Gibraltar’s confrontational party political system have come to the fore at the worst possible time.

As we are poised on the threshold of a once in a lifetime UK-EU agreement that will determine whether we have a fluid frontier or the spectre of a non-negotiated outcome, it is unfortunate that the official opposition – GSD – should be trying to divert attention from the substantive by raising the matter of blue ID cards in parliament. Instead of rallying behind the Chief Minister to get the seminal diplomatic process on which our entire future depends over the finish line, they choose to focus on senseless, futile distractions; rather than decisively embrace what is in Gibraltar’s overwhelming public interest, they prefer to champion sensationalist causes for the sake of scraping a handful of votes.