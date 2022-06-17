The Ukraine Crisis Appeal has been raising funds to take much-needed medical supplies to war-torn Ukraine.

Recently, volunteers completed a cross-country drive in which they delivered medical supplies for Ukraine. We met with Ernest Danino and Brian Brooks from the Ukraine Crisis Appeal to learn more about their work.

FOUNDATION

Ernest explained that the Ukraine Crisis Appeal began after he had returned from Poland, where he had assisted a local family who had been in Ukraine. There, he had witnessed the need for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

