Iranian operatives in Gibraltar shock

The rationale behind such a question at this point in time is far from clear. While relations between the United Kingdom and Iran have long been sour, talk of attempted assassinations in Europe, Britain or more so in Gibraltar will come as a complete shock to everyone.Those sour relations have given rise to periods of considerable tension at specific moments. Many will remember the seige of the Iranian Embassy in London in 1980 and, more recently, the imprisonment in 2016 and release in March of this year of Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, straight after the payment of some £394 million by London to Tehran.

17-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR