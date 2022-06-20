Tunnel mooted from Gibraltar to Morocco

There are reports in Spain that the United Kingdom is set to stump Spanish plans for an undersea tunnel between Tarifa and Tangier by proposing one from Gibraltar instead.

FANTASY

The idea of connecting both sides of the Strait of Gibraltar with a tunnel under the sea is not a new one. This was, for decades, in the realm of fantasy, however the channel tunnel and similar engineering feats have transformed the idea from a simple pipe-dream to a potential reality.

