GIBRALTAR RE-ENACTMENT ASSOCIATION 20TH ANNIVERSARY MEDAL PRESENTATION

The Gibraltar Re-enactment Association is celebrating its Twentieth Anniversary, and on Thursday evening the Association awarded the ‘20th Anniversary Medal’ to different individuals and organizations at the Royal Gibraltar Regiment Association Club.

The medals were the idea of Mr Brian Coombes, and have been designed by Mr Manuel Infante.

There was a positive mood as canapés were served and old friends caught up at the Royal Regiment Association Club.



