Mrs Gibraltar preparations in full swing

After various events have had to be cancelled over the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mrs Gibraltar show, produced by Ideal Productions is finally taking place on July 8th, 2022.

PANORAMA spoke with Angel Ressa of Ideal Productions to find out more regarding how the contestants are preparing for the pageant.

He explained that the ten contestants taking part in the show started training around three months ago. "Mrs Gibraltar is a journey, so the preparation for the final show, they have rehearsals where they are taught to walk, pose and learn the routines but we also prepare them to be ambassadors for Gibraltar, so we have events around Gibraltar where they learn about our country" he said.



20-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR