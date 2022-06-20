The Spanish way is to try and subjugate us

PAST GLORIES

To talk about past glories is all very well when occupied by the past, which Spain apparently is; but it is quite futile when we come to consider the present in relation to the future. This is something that still has not sunk in, in a country that continues to be unsure whether they want to lay to rest a particularly tedious ghost whose name is Franco, or not; like the Spanish ultra-right party which is concerned with flattering the prejudices of the people, and their own. Their cleverness is in finding what their audiences would like to hear, and encouraging them with their incendiary speeches. One does not suppose for a moment that any one of them has ever spent one hour in the study of ethics. The political caste where vox moves in is one embellished by greatness. Their leader, a nouveau pretender, cannot afford to surrender himself to any trifling action, for his chief tasks involve the resurrection of the past with assertions which are his distinction.



