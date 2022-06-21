FRONTEX VAN AT GIBRALTAR BORDER

The Spanish press has interpreted the presence of a Frontex van at the border as a signal that the controls are about to be strengthened on persons entering and leaving the Schengen zone.

It has emerged at the same time that a Frontex operation is starting in Algeciras. The Agency itself has announced that it will be assisting Spanish border guards in Tarifa, Algeciras and Ceuta with the summer transit of persons to and from Morocco.

