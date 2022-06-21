Gibraltar must take heart from Andalucía election outcome

Andalucía turned blue on Sunday to give the ruling Partido Popular and its leader Juanma Moreno an overall majority in the regional parliament. But what does this mean for Gibraltar?

There is no doubt that Gibraltar and the Campo have breathed a collective sigh of relief. The prospect of the PP having to form a post-election pact with Vox, or worse still, to admit them into the government was a genuine cause for concern. However, the overall majority obtained by the PP, while not an attractive proposition for Gibraltar at the best of times, is nonetheless the lesser evil of the two.

