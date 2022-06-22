Boris Blunder could Blunt Gibrexit Negotiations

Calls for him to step down continue to ring throughout Westminster, even from his own backbenchers, with Tory resignations becoming a weekly event as many seek to jump ship. The Gibraltar Government can only watch on as Brexit bystanders, ready to pick up the pieces from whatever crashes down on Gibrexit negotiations due to this uncertainty. Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will hope the ship remains steady, at least until a deal is done, and not risk it unravelling because of untimely last-minute changes. But if Boris is sacked or steps down as Prime Minister, it could have a disastrous effect on the progress made on Gibrexit negotiations up until now.Spain has repeatedly used the European Union as its lapdog to give credence to its anachronistic agenda on Gibraltar’s sovereignty, which has crept up numerous times in nuanced forms. Although all sides stick to the same ‘positive talks’ slogan, Llanitos know all too well about Spain’s obsession over Gibraltar, the EU’s turn of favour and Britain’s seemingly weakening position.

22-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR