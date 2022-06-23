Parliament pays tribute

The Gibraltar Parliament paid tribute yesterday afternoon to both Lady Marcelle Hassan and Claire Borrell, both of whom had sadly passed away since it last met. The Chief Minister led the tributes with the Leader of the Opposition, the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Justice. Mr Picardo explained that Marlene Hassan Nahon, who is in mourning, would, be away from the session.

The Chief Minister began with Lady Hassan, Marcelle Bensimon and stated that although she was not a native Gibraltarian she became one. She arrived in Gibraltar from her native Morocco to work for a worthy and charitable purpose.Having been married to Sir Joshua in 1969, she experienced with him his only, short lived, election loss and his subsequent four consecutive election wins “As the spouse of Chief Minister, Lady Hassan carried the burden of being in the public eye at an immensely difficult time,” he said.

