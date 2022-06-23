Passing Out Parade for RGP recruits

The Minister for Justice, Samantha Sacramento presented the prize for Best Academic to PC (291) Karl Clarke and for Best All Round Recruit to PC (296) Tom Potter.In addressing the recruits, Minister Sacramento said,‘As you now commence the real world of policing, it is only right that you take on board the great responsibility that comes with a life of public service and law enforcement.The people of Gibraltar will hold you in high regard and will place their trust in you. That trust is founded on the integrity and impartial practices of the service and its members and it is ever more important that the service represents the best of the community in all its areas.’

