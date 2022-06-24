Chief Minister answered his own questions in Parliament

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo confirmed to Gibraltar Parliament yesterday afternoon that he would be updating the house on where negotiations are with the UK/EU Treaty on Tuesday, June 28th.

The answer followed a question asked by the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, who enquired about whether Mr Picardo could give an update, as the last time he did so was around one month ago.The update will come as part of the Chief Minister’s budget address.

