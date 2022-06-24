GBC looks to the past for challenges of the future

The decision of the Board of GBC to appoint James Neish as the new CEO of the organisation will be welcome in some quarters and will raise eyebrows in others. What is clear is that he will need time to address the many challenges that GBC faces in this modern digital age.

In many ways James Neish was a breath of fresh air at GBC during his time there. He will be remembered for his flair, his energy and his enthusiasm in everything that he did on television as well as for livening up radio.There is no doubt that experience away from Gibraltar may have been a contributory factor in the Board’s decision to select him from the four applicants on the final shortlist. It is not generally known though who the other three candidates were and, importantly, what experience outside GBC they may have brought to the role.

24-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR