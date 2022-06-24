Caleta Hotel development granted Outline Planning Permission
To begin, the applicant, Bruno Callaghan, on behalf of G & JB (Hotels) Ltd addressed the Commission, and explained he is the 3rd-generation member of the family associated with the Caleta Palace Hotel, as it was built by his Grandfather.
The family have needed to embark on a new chapter of building a new 5-star hotel and demolishing the old due to the structural integrity of the existing Caleta hotel.
Mr Callaghan noted that Gibraltar needs more hotel beds so that our tourist product can properly flourish, increasing demand in all tourism related sectors. However, he noted that in order to provide the 5-star hotel, as a family they need to develop the Residential Project alongside, as they are capped by the banks, thus, why they require the full development on the residential site to assist in financing the hotel.
24-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
