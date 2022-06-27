The Bosom Buddies celebrated their 16th Anniversary on Summer Solstice day...

Sonia Golt explained the following:
"When you have been producing a Show for 16 years, you have touched on an incredible amount of topics and themes to make each year’s show an entertaining event so this year could be no different. The unique setting of the historical Mayor's Parlour at the City Hall was a most welcoming sight to welcome back after the Pandemic, all those cancer survivors who had missed out on their Show in the last two years."
The Buddies first ever fashion Show was “Calendar Girls” with the most exclusive design of pink turbans anyone had ever seen, designed specifically for this occasion by the well-known local Milliner Priscilla Sacramento…OH WHAT A NIGHT! It was 2006 and staged at the Rock Hotel. One of the most emotional events in the Calendar that year, as cancer survivors modelled on a makeshift runway raising awareness with courage and strength after their ordeal.
