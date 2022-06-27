Recruitment for Miss Gibraltar 2022 underway

Following the news that No.1 Models has been selected to organise, produce and stage Miss Gibraltar 2022, its Director, Kelvin Hewitt, has announced that recruitment for this year’s show is open. Kelvin is no beginner to organising pageants, as although it is his first time organising Miss Gibraltar, the show will be his 37th production, as he has been working within the industry for the last twelve years.

Explaining to PANORAMA how it feels to have been selected out of the three applicants, Mr Hewitt expressed that it is a dream come true, and has been one of his main aims since he started No.1 Models in 2010.The Government of Gibraltar announced in March that all expenses to produce the pageant and ensure Miss Gibraltar’s participation at Miss World, will need to be self-funded by the Producer or via private sponsorship. While Kelvin has experience producing other local pageants such as Miss Teen Gibraltar, he noted that it isn’t the same level as Miss Gibraltar.

